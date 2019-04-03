Reds' Scott Schebler: Slow start

Schebler is off to a slow start for the Reds, going 0-for-14 with two walks heading into Wednesday's game. According to Reds media statistician Joel Luckhaput, he has whiffed on 16 of his 30 swings and has an exit velocity of 73 mph when he has made contact.

As a point of reference, Schebler's exit velocity last season was 90.2 mph. His bat has been awfully slow so far, but he'll get a chance to work out of it with Nick Senzel out with an ankle injury.