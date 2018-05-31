Reds' Scott Schebler: Slugs sixth homer Wednesday
Schebler went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
The two-run shot proved to be the game-winner, breaking a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning. It's been a tough May for the 27-year-old, who's hitting just .185 in the month and was in the midst of a 1-for-14 stretch prior to Wednesday's multi-hit effort. He still figures to see fairly regular at-bats despite the struggles and should be a solid source of power when he is in the lineup.
