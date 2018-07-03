Reds' Scott Schebler: Smacks 11th homer
Schebler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, double and a walk Monday in the Reds' 5-3 win over the White Sox.
Schebler staked the Reds to an early 1-0 lead when he took James Shields deep on his first pitch of the game. After breaking out with 30 home runs in 2017, Schebler has maintained that power production this season while pairing it with an enhanced approach at the plate. He has improved both his walk and strikeout rates from a year ago and has raised his hard-hit percentage from 39.4 to 43.2 percent, offering hope that his .283 average may be sustainable.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...