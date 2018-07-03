Reds' Scott Schebler: Smacks 11th homer

Schebler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, double and a walk Monday in the Reds' 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Schebler staked the Reds to an early 1-0 lead when he took James Shields deep on his first pitch of the game. After breaking out with 30 home runs in 2017, Schebler has maintained that power production this season while pairing it with an enhanced approach at the plate. He has improved both his walk and strikeout rates from a year ago and has raised his hard-hit percentage from 39.4 to 43.2 percent, offering hope that his .283 average may be sustainable.