Reds' Scott Schebler: Smacks homer in San Diego

Schebler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Padres.

Schebler greeted Phil Hughes with a no-doubter in the ninth inning, his second homer in three games. The 27-year-old had a down month of May (.200/.303/.329), but he is showing signs of heating up and has rarely been the odd man out of the Reds' outfield rotation in recent weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories