Reds' Scott Schebler: Starting center fielder

With Nick Senzel sent down to Triple-A to begin the season, Schebler will be the Reds' starting center fielder, with Jesse Winker backing him up there until Senzel is called back up, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He had a torrid spring, hitting .364/.533/.636 in 45 plate appearances.

Senzel is still playing center field in Triple-A when he's down, fueling speculation that this could be a two-to-three week demotion. The Reds gave no assurances in that regard, however.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...