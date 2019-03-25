Reds' Scott Schebler: Starting center fielder
With Nick Senzel sent down to Triple-A to begin the season, Schebler will be the Reds' starting center fielder, with Jesse Winker backing him up there until Senzel is called back up, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He had a torrid spring, hitting .364/.533/.636 in 45 plate appearances.
Senzel is still playing center field in Triple-A when he's down, fueling speculation that this could be a two-to-three week demotion. The Reds gave no assurances in that regard, however.
