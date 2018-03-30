Reds' Scott Schebler: Starting on Opening Day
Schebler is batting fifth and playing right field Friday against the Nationals.
The Reds are likely to rotate four outfielders (Schebler, Adam Duvall, Jesse Winker, and Billy Hamilton) through three spots. Against tough righties, such as Friday's opposing pitcher Max Scherzer, expect Duvall, the sole right-hander in the group, to be the one to sit. Just how much Schebler ends up playing is something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Winker is younger and more promising, but Schebler is a competent hitter (100 wRC+ last year) so the Reds will want to get him his at-bats. He's also the one likely to fill in at center on Hamilton's days off.
