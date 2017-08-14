Reds' Scott Schebler: Starting rehab, could return over weekend

Schebler (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Schebler, who has been on the disabled list since the beginning of August with a bruised left rotator cuff, is inching closer to a return to the big club. He's scheduled to serve as designated hitter in Tuesday's minor-league game, and if all goes well, he'll play the outfield Wednesday and Thursday before possibly being activated for the weekend series against the Braves. He'll likely reclaim his role as the primary right fielder upon activation, though he could see occasional time off moving forward with prospect Jesse Winker in the mix for reps.