Reds' Scott Schebler: Still lacks feeling in fingers

Schebler (elbow) still lacks feeling in his fingers after being hit by a pitch Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

That explains why Schebler has remained out of the lineup despite multiple reports of his imminent return. At this point, the Reds probably wish they had placed him on the disabled list right away, as he'd now be just four days away from returning. However, since DL stints can only be backdated three days, he would have to be out at least a week from the day that they place him on the DL. The team remains confident that he'll return sooner than that, so they're still unlikely to place him on the DL.