Reds' Scott Schebler: Still lacks feeling in fingers
Schebler (elbow) still lacks feeling in his fingers after being hit by a pitch Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
That explains why Schebler has remained out of the lineup despite multiple reports of his imminent return. At this point, the Reds probably wish they had placed him on the disabled list right away, as he'd now be just four days away from returning. However, since DL stints can only be backdated three days, he would have to be out at least a week from the day that they place him on the DL. The team remains confident that he'll return sooner than that, so they're still unlikely to place him on the DL.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...