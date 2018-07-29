Reds' Scott Schebler: Still not in outfield on rehab assignment
Schebler (shoulder) has been throwing before games on his rehab assignment, but has only been a DH during games, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Schebler got a scheduled day off Saturday but should be back in action Sunday, though it's uncertain when he'll be back as an outfielder. "It is really on him to tell us when he is ready," interim manager Jim Riggleman said.
