Reds' Scott Schebler: Still struggling

Schebler is hitting .215/.311/.241 at Triple-A Louisville and has yet to homer in 90 plate appearances since his demotion.

While Schebler nominally has lowered his strikeout rate, from 28.4% in the majors to 24.4% in the minors, his power has disappeared. His Triple-A ISO is a minuscule .026. If an injury occurs at the big league level, it's most likely going to be Philip Ervin getting the call over Schebler, if Ervin's not already up with the big club.