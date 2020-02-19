Reds' Scott Schebler: Surgically repaired shoulder
Schebler has fully recovered from the torn labrum in his right shoulder that required surgery in August, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Schebler is a long shot to make the Reds' Opening Day roster, following their acquisitions of Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama. Barring an IL stint for Nick Senzel and/or Jesse Winker to begin the season, at best he's currently sixth on the outfield depth chart, and he might also be behind Philip Ervin, Travis Jankowski or Josh VanMeter.
