Reds' Scott Schebler: Takes seat Tuesday

Schebler is not in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Schebler is in line for a day off after failing to record a hit over his previous two games (0-for-6). Jesse Winker draws the nod in center field and Matt Kemp will start in left with Schebler on the bench.

