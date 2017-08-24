Reds' Scott Schebler: Whacks first homer since DL return

Schebler went 1-for-4 with a solo homer against the Cubs on Wednesday.

He's looked healthy in his first 17 at-bats since coming off the DL, collecting five hits (four for extra bases -- three doubles and this homer). Although Schebler has been essentially a one-category fantasy asset who's generally a liability in batting average, those 24 homers will find him a lineup spot in quite a large number of fantasy formats.