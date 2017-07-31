Reds' Scott Van Slyke: Headed to Cincinnati
Van Slyke was traded to the Reds along with minor-league catcher Hendrik Clementia for LHP Tony Cingrani, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Van Slyke will report to Triple-A Louisville upon joining the Reds, where he'll serve as organizational outfield depth. The 31-year-old has struggled in 29 games with the Dodgers this season, slashing just .122/.250/.293, but he owns a serviceable .242/.326/.417 career triple-slash over six combined seasons in Los Angeles.
