Doolittle allowed a leadoff walk and a subsequent double Saturday against the A's, but rallied to get two strikeouts and a sacrifice fly. He had given up four homers in his first two outings.

With Amir Garrett and Lucas Sims both sidelined so far, Doolittle had a chance to get a head start on winning the closer's job, but his poor outings haven't made him such an appealing option.