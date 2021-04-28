Doolittle did not allow a baserunner and struck out one to throw a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Doolittle was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning, and he easily retired Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Max Muncy in order. The save was Doolittle's first since 2019 when he was a member of the Nationals. It's not clear whether he'll serve as the primary closer for the Reds for the time being, as none of Tejay Antone, Amir Garrett or Lucas Sims threw in the contest. However, it is clear that Doolittle has entered the closer conversation in Cincinnati.