Doolittle earned the win Monday night against the Pirates after throwing a clean seventh inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Doolittle threw 11 of his 13 pitches for strikes while hitting 96 mph with his fastball on multiple pitches. Last season his average fastball was only 90.7 mph, losing nearly 3.0 mph from 2019. If he can maintain that velocity, he can be a huge asset in the Reds' bullpen, which collectively threw four shutout innings Monday night.