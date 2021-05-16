Doolittle (3-0) allowed a hit and struck out two to earn the win Sunday versus Colorado.
Doolittle pitched well in the eighth inning before Cincinnati scored twice to take the lead in the ninth. Tejay Antone held on for the save to give Doolittle the win. The 34-year-old has a 4.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 22: K:BB across 15 innings this season. The southpaw has worked as a closer before, but he has one save, two blown saves and a hold in 17 appearances. He'll likely remain in a high-leverage role, even if that doesn't involve ninth-inning duties.