Doolittle (oblique) is expected to sign with the Reds on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Doolittle battled knee and oblique issues last season, finishing the year with a 5.87 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in just 7.2 innings of work. That follows a disappointing 2019 season which saw him post an ERA above 4.00 for the first time in his career. Assuming the injuries are behind him, he could be a useful part of the Reds' bullpen this season and could even close games, as he recorded an excellent 2.83 ERA over the first seven years of his career and has earned 111 career saves. At age 34, however, another step backwards may be more likely than a rebound.