Doolittle gave up three runs in his spring training debut Sunday against the Giants, allowing two homers, but also had increased velocity over last season and had some success working in his new breaking ball, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Doolittle acknowledged that the breaking ball is still a work in progress. "I have to keep throwing it so I can develop that trust with it," Doolittle said. "I was kicking myself. I was mad, not because I hung it (to Ramos), I defined it wrong in my head. I said I'm just going to throw this for a strike. I have to be aggressive with it. I have to rip it. I didn't and I got burned. It's a good lesson." Doolittle so far isn't close to winning the Reds' closer job, even with Lucas Sims still not pitching in games.