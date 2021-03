Doolittle could earn some saves this season, but he's behind Amir Garrett and Lucas Sims to start the year, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Doolittle has 111 saves on his resume, but he's posted a mediocre 4.26 ERA over the last two seasons. The 34-year-old has done nothing to suggest he's about to turn things around this spring, giving up 11 runs in 7.1 innings while striking out six and walking seven.