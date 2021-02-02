Doolittle (oblique) signed a one-year deal with the Reds on Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. Doolittle battled knee and oblique issues last season, finishing the year with a 5.87 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in just 7.2 innings of work. That follows a disappointing 2019 season which saw him post an ERA above 4.00 for the first time in his career. Assuming the injuries are behind him, he could be a useful part of the Reds' bullpen this season and could even close games, as he recorded an excellent 2.83 ERA from 2012 to 2018 and has earned 111 career saves. At age 34, however, another step backward may be more likely than a rebound.
