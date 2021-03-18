Doolittle gave up three more runs in an inning Tuesday night, allowing five of the first six batters to reach on three hits and two walks, bumping his spring training ERA to 29.73, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. His velocity was around 93-94 mph, occasionally touching 96 mph.

Doolittle is nominally competing for the Reds' closer job, and could have gotten a leg up due to Amir Garrett and Lucas Sims not pitching in games yet, but the results have been so poor that it's hard to imagine him protecting a ninth-inning lead right now.