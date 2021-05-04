Doolittle gave up the go-ahead hit on Saturday and a game-tying hit Sunday against the Cubs' Nico Hoerner, and overall right-handers are 8-for-21 with three doubles, a homer and a 1.148 OPS against him, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

If Doolittle is going to be a factor in the Reds' closer role, he needs to be able to get right-handers out more consistently. He's also allowed seven of nine inherited runners to score this season. There's a big opportunity for some reliever on the Reds to step into the vacant job, but Doolittle cost himself some equity in that battle this weekend.