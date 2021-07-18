Doolittle allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits in 0.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Brewers.

Doolittle entered a 4-4 game in the 11th inning and allowed an RBI double to Christian Yelich and a single to Willy Adames, who later came around to score on a sacrifice fly after Doolittle had been replaced by Ryan Hendrix. Doolittle had entered the day having gone five straight appearances without allowing a run, but Saturday's performance left him with a 4.65 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 31 innings this season. Opposing batters are hitting .290 off of the veteran lefty.