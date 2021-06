Doolittle has allowed at least one run in his last three outings, including giving up homers in his last two appearances.

With Tejay Antone on the IL, there's a short-term opportunity for Doolittle to take on a more prominent role in the Reds' bullpen, but it doesn't appear that he's capable of filling it. Doolittle has allowed five homers and 11 walks in his 21.2 innings pitched, negating the impact of his 29 strikeouts. He currently sits with a 4.98 ERA and 1.57 WHIP.