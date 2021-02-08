Doolittle developed a new pitch over the offseason, a breaking ball that he considers to be closer to a curveball than a slider, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Doolittle has leaned very heavily on his fastball throughout his career, throwing the pitch 87.9 percent of the time. His only commonly-used out pitches over the last several seasons have been a slider and a changeup. The formerly dominant closer has recorded a mediocre 4.26 ERA over the past two seasons, but a new pitch could be what he needs to stake his claim for the ninth-inning role in Cincinnati.