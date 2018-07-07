Reds' Shed Long: Exits game early
Long left Friday's Double-A action after suffering a face injury, John Eshleman of 2080Baseball.com reports.
Long was hit in the face with a pitch, but walked off the field under his own power on his way out of the game. The severity of the injury is currently unknown. Long was hitting .265 with eight homers and 33 RBI through 77 games at Double-A Pensacola in 2018.
