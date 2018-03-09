Reds' Shed Long: Headed to Triple-A
Long will open the year at Triple-A Louisville.
This comes as a slight surprise, as Long only hit .227/.319/.362 in 160 plate appearances at Double-A last season, although he dealt with some bad luck on balls in play (.271 BABIP). Long has plus speed, a quick bat that generates above-average raw power, and the defensive chops to stick at second base. The big question is how his hit tool will translate against upper-level pitching. He should spend most, if not all of 2018 at Triple-A.
