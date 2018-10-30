Long was named to the Fall Stars roster along with teammate Taylor Trammell, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Long is hitting .243/.349/.297 in the Fall League. Like teammate Taylor Trammell, the lack of power in a limited sample so far is a little disappointing, but it follows some from his production at Double-A Pensacola. At both stops, however, he's displayed a good batting eye at least.

More News
Our Latest Stories