Reds' Shed Long: Slow start at Double-A
Long, 21, is hitting just .182/.280/.352 in 26 games since being promoted to Double-A Pensacola.
The toolsy second baseman does have three home runs and three steals over that span, though he's also fanned 20 times. Still, the sample size is small, and Shed may be the second-best hitting prospect for the Reds after teammate Nick Senzel.
