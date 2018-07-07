Long's face is swollen Saturday after getting hit in the face by a pitch Friday, but X-rays were negative, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Long appears to have avoided major injury. He should return to action at Double-A Pensacola within a few days, where he's hitting a solid .265/.358/.426 with eight homers and 13 steals in 77 games.

