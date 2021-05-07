Akiyama (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field Friday at Cleveland.
The 33-year-old will bat ninth in his season debut after missing the first five weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. Akiyama should rotate as a fourth outfielder with Tyler Naquin, who is off to a strong start to the season.
More News
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Suiting up at Triple-A•
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: On track to debut this week•
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Another intrasquad game on tap•
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Slated to play in scrimmage•
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Nearing return to rehab games•
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Won't return until May•