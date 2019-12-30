Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Agrees to deal with Reds

Akiyama (foot) signed a three-year contract with the Reds on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Akiyama drew interest from several teams in free agency, but the Reds maintained consistent interest and ultimately landed the outfielder who spent the start of his career in Japan. The 31-year-old served as a center fielder overseas, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him play as a corner outfielder for the Reds at this point in his career. Akiyama recorded an .863 OPS with 20 home runs and 12 stolen bases for the Seibu Lions last season. The agreement is likely in excess of $20 million, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.