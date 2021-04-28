Reds manager David Bell said Akiyama (hamstring) would play in an intrasquad game Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Akiyama has taken part in a couple scrimmages over the past few days, an indication he's progressing well in his recovery from a left hamstring injury. Bell said that Akiyama took five at-bats in six innings Tuesday, with the outfielder getting the chance to run the bases three times. Akiyama won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list this weekend, but he appears on track to make his 2021 debut during the first week of May.