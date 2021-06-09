Akiyama went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old's second-inning single brought home Tucker Barnhart with the first run of the game for either squad. Akiyama is 3-for-6 over his last two games to get his average back over the Mendoza Line to .217, but his .533 OPS through 51 plate appearances underscores how much he continues to struggle through a season-plus against big-league arms after a successful career in Japan.
