Reds' Shogo Akiyama: First spring game Sunday
Akiyama will see his first spring training game action on Sunday, and will start in center field, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
This isn't a lock that Akiyama will always play center field over Nick Senzel. Manager David Bell is splitting up the likely starters into two groups during the early stages of spring training. "I'm working through conversations with all of our players," Bell said. "Basically, for the first seven to 10 days, we're kind of splitting the groups. One group will play Saturday. One group will play Sunday. We'll alternate because we want them playing every other day at the beginning."
