Akiyama (foot) was able to go at full speed in fielding drills Tuesday during the Reds' first full-squad workout, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

A lot of the focus on Akiyama is whether his bat will play, but it's also an open question whether he still has the ability to play center field, especially after injuring his foot in the fall. Judging by these early reports, the foot seems less of a concern now.