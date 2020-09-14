Akiyama will start in left field and will serve as the Reds' leadoff hitter in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Pirates.

Akiyama is currently enjoying one of his better stretches of what's been a tough first season in the big leagues. Over his past six games, the 32-year-old has gone 8-for-22 with a double, four walks, three runs, two RBI and two stolen bases. Manager David Bell will reward Akiyama with his fourth straight start out of the leadoff spot, but the rookie could soon be headed for a bench role. The Reds will bring back everyday center fielder Nick Senzel (undisclosed) from the 10-day injured list Monday, and Akiyama may be squeezed out of a regular spot in the outfield once Jesse Winker (back) -- who will sit out a fourth straight game -- is cleared to return.