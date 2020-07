Akiyama will start in center field and lead off against the Cubs on Tuesday.

After all the Reds' talk about liking Akiyama's on-base skills atop the order, Akiyama hit sixth in his first two major-league starts. He will finally get a chance to lead off against right-hander Alec Mills. Akiyama is 2-for-7 with an RBI and a stolen base so far this season.