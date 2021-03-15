Reds manager David Bell said Monday that Akiyama (hamstring) will be sidelined for "a few weeks," C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Bell's comments essentially confirm that Akiyama will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, opening up an opportunity for another player to break camp with Cincinnati as the team's fourth outfielder. Akiyama's injury should also further solidify Nick Senzel as the Reds' everyday center fielder, as the lefty-hitting Akiyama was considered a threat to steal work from him versus right-handed pitching.