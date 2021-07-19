Akiyama will start in center field and bat seventh Monday against the Mets.
Akiyama will stick in the lineup for the third straight game, but each of those starts have coincided with Nick Castellanos (wrist) sitting out. The Reds are viewing Castellanos as day-to-day, so if he's able to avoid the injured list, Akiyama will soon move back into a fourth-outfielder role for Cincinnati.
More News
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Drives in only run Tuesday•
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Three hits, two RBI in win•
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Activated, starting Friday•
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Suiting up at Triple-A•
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: On track to debut this week•
-
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Another intrasquad game on tap•