Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 7, 2020
at
4:30 pm ET 1 min read
Akiyama is out of the lineup Friday at Milwaukee.
Akiyama started eight of the past nine games and will head to the bench against lefty Eric Lauer after going 6-for-30 with 11 strikeouts during that stretch. Phillip Ervin will start in right field for Cincinnati on Friday.
