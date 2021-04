Akiyama (hamstring) has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 29.

Akiyama picked up a hamstring injury in mid-March and recently resumed baseball activities. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be cleared to return to game action, but Aristides Aquino and Tyler Naquin could see a slight uptick in playing time while Akiyama is sidelined.