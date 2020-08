Akiyama started the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader in center field and is in line for added playing time for as long as Nick Senzel is out, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Travis Jankowski will also get a start occasionally, but because both players bat left-handed, this isn't a platoon situation. Akiyama is off to a slow start this season, hitting .231/.322/.308 in 52 at-bats so far.