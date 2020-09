Akiyama went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in the Reds' 3-0 loss to the Cubs.

Akiyama's two hits represented nearly half of the Reds' total (five) on the day, as Chicago starter Alec Mills and three relievers combined to shut out Cincinnati. In spite of the positive day at the dish, Akiyama is still slashing a lowly .210/.314/.267 on the season. He's likely to transition to a fourth-outfielder role once Nick Senzel (undisclosed) returns from the injured list.