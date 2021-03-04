Akiyama (personal) reported to the Reds' spring training facility Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Akiyama was gone from camp for seven days while tending to the personal matter. Due to his absence, Akiyama may need to put in a few days of workouts before the Reds' clear him for Cactus League action, but the 32-year-old's status for Opening Day won't be in any jeopardy. With manager David Bell labeling Nick Senzel as the Reds' everyday center fielder earlier in camp, Akiyama looks poised to begin the season as a fourth outfielder, assuming MLB opts not to institute a universal designated hitter for 2021.