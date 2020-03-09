Akiyama will serve as the Reds' leadoff man in games that he starts, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Just how often Akiyama starts in a crowded Cincinnati outfield remains to be seen, but the fact that the team likes him enough to make him the leadoff hitter suggests he'll be in the lineup fairly frequently. Akiyama recorded an on-base percentage no lower than .385 in each of his last five years in Japan, which certainly appears to set him up well for the role, though it's hard to predict precisely how his numbers will translate to major-league ball. Still, the news that he'll frequently be batting in front of the likes of Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas in a hitter-friendly home park is certainly a boost to his value.