Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Set for leadoff role
Akiyama will serve as the Reds' leadoff man in games that he starts, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Just how often Akiyama starts in a crowded Cincinnati outfield remains to be seen, but the fact that the team likes him enough to make him the leadoff hitter suggests he'll be in the lineup fairly frequently. Akiyama recorded an on-base percentage no lower than .385 in each of his last five years in Japan, which certainly appears to set him up well for the role, though it's hard to predict precisely how his numbers will translate to major-league ball. Still, the news that he'll frequently be batting in front of the likes of Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas in a hitter-friendly home park is certainly a boost to his value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...