site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-shogo-akiyama-sits-against-another-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Sits against another lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Akiyama remains on the bench Saturday against the Brewers.
Akiyama has yet to start against a lefty this season and will be on the bench against a second straight southpaw, Brett Anderson, in this one. Jesse Winker starts in left field in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.