Reds' Shogo Akiyama: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Akiyama will hit the bench against lefty Brett Anderson and the Brewers on Tuesday.
Akiyama has made just a single start against a southpaw this season. Aristides Aquino will lead off and play left field in his absence.
